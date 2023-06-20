Sumbul Touqeer Shares Photos From Father's Second Marriage, Introduces Step Mom And Sister

Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer's father Touqeer Khan got married once again. The actress shared a series of photos from the wedding. It included images of the new family members, plus a sister who will be part of Sumbul's family.

3 things you need to know

Sumbul Touqeer's parents got divorced when she was six-year-old.

She has a younger sister Saniya.

The sisters wanted their father to get married again for the last 10 years and now it has finally happened.

Sumbul Touqeer's father marries again

Sumbul Touqeer's father Touqeer Khan got married to Nilofer in a traditional nikaah ceremony. The ceremony took place in the presence of close friends and family members. For the wedding, Sumbul sported a blue saree teamed with a white sequin blouse. The photos also gave a glimpse of Touqeer's second wife Nilofer and her four-year-old daughter Izra, who could be seen enjoying herself while playing with the Imlie actress.

Sumbul Touqeer flaunts henna-clad hands

The pre-wedding festivities began on June 15. Sumbul Touqeer took to her Instagram stories and shared some fun-filled moments from the mehendi ceremony. She sported a pink kurta teamed with white salwar and a matching dupatta. In one of the photos, she flaunted her henna-clad hands. In another one, she was seen grooving to Dhol Baaje Re.

The actress seems elated in the photos. She earlier shared that she wanted her father to get married again for the last 10 years. However, it is now that he has fulfilled her wish. She also expressed her happiness to welcome a new sister to the family.