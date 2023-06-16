Sumbul Touqeer's Father To Remarry, Actress Flaunts Henna-clad Hands At Mehendi Ceremony

Television actress Sumbul Touqeer's father Touqeer Khan is all set to get married once again. The pre-wedding festivities began on Thursday (June 15). Several photos and videos from the functions are doing the rounds on social media.

Sumbul Touqeer's parents got divorced.

The Imlie actress was six-year-old that time.

Sumbul's father brought up her and his younger daughter Saniya single-handedly.

Sumbul Touqeer enjoys mehendi ceremony

The joyous pre-wedding festivities kicked off with a delightful mehendi ceremony, and Sumbul couldn't resist sharing glimpses of the celebrations on social media. The actress looked radiant in a pink kurta paired with a white salwar and a matching dupatta, beautifully complemented by oxidized jhumkas.

In one captivating photo, she proudly displays her hands adorned with intricate henna designs. A video captures her engaging in a lively game of pictionary with her beloved relatives. Another video showcases Sumbul's musical talent as she passionately sings the melodious tune of Dhol Baaje Re from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam while applying mehendi. The house itself is transformed into a picturesque setting adorned with vibrant flowers and enchanting lights, adding to the festive ambiance.

(Sumbul Touqeer flaunts her henna-clad hands | Image: Sumbul Touqeer/Instagram)

(Sumbul Touqeer playing pictionary with her relatives | Image: Sumbul Touqeer/Instagram)

(Sumbul Touqeer strikes a pose with her sisters | Image: Sumbul Touqeer/Instagram)

Sumbul Touqeer's reaction to her father's second marriage

Sumbul Touqeer's father Touqeer Khan is tying a knot with Nilofer. Reportedly, she is a divorcee and has a daughter named Izra. The actress once shared that she and her younger sister Saniya wanted their father to get married again for the last 10 years. The Touqeer sisters convinced their father and their uncle finalised things. The actress also shared her excitement to welcome a new sister to their family.