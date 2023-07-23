Sumbul Touqeer On Being Trolled For Playing IAS Officer: I Have Been Doing...

Sumbul Touqeer is all set to portray an IAS officer in her upcoming show, Kavya- Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. Ahead of the show's premiere, the actress faced criticism from a section of netizens questioning her suitability for the role and making fun of her education background. But here's what she has to say.

3 things you need to know

Sumbul Touqeer rose to fame with her stint in Imlie.

She left the show midway last year as she wasn't keen in ageing on-screen.

Kavya- Ek Jazba Ek Junoon was previously offered to Ulka Gupta.

Sumbul Touqeer's befitting reply

Sumbul Touqeer took to social media and addressed the comments made by a user who mocked her educational qualification in connection with her new role. Despite the troll deleting the comment, the Imlie actress responded to the criticism and gave a strong reply.

Sumbul stated that she has effectively balanced her studies and acting career throughout her journey. She drew a brilliant analogy, comparing actors portraying murderers on screen without actually being criminals, to her portrayal of an IAS officer on the show. Sumbul said that playing a character does not mean she has to be the same in real life.

(Sumbul Touqeer schools troll who commented on her education qualification| Image: Sumbul Touqeer/Instagram)

Sumbul Touqeer's professional life

Sumbul Touqeer gained immense popularity for her role as Imlie in the show of the same name. Now, she is set to make a comeback with Kavya- Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. The show revolves around the love story of two government officials - an IAS officer and an IPS officer. The show explores the challenges faced by the woman after their marriage, as societal expectations often demand prioritizing her partner over her career.

Interestingly, this show was initially offered to Sumbul's best friend, Ulka Gupta, but the former took up the role and is ready to bring her own unique portrayal to the character of an IAS officer.