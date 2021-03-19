Sunhil Lahri Revisits Old 'Ramayan' Set, Says 'Khatti Meethi Yaaden Taaja Ho Gai'

TV actor Sunil Lahri, who is best known for portraying the role of Goddess Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar helmed mythological show Ramayan, made a trip down memory lane on Friday, March 19. Sunil, took to his Instagram space to share intriguing details about his recent visit to the old Ramayan shooting location. Sharing a slew of stunning photographs, the actor expressed how rejuvenating the experience turned out to be.

Sunil Lahri visits the old shooting location of Ramayan

In the post shared by him, Sunil Lahri dons a blue striped t-shirt and denim jeans to travel to the old set. He is accompanied by close friends Shiv Sagar and Imran who joined the veteran star in this minor tour. The actor described it was almost after 33 years that he revisited the shooting location. Upon seeing the place, he was taken back in the nostalgia of some bitter-sweet past memories.

In the photo, fans can see Sunil pointing towards a dusty room and in the caption of the post, the actor specifies that it used to be his green room when he was younger. He felt rejuvenated, however, upon noticing the current condition of the location, the actor was hurt too. Check out the post shared by the actor below:

33 Saal bad Shiv Sagar aur Imran ke sath umargaon jaane ka mauka Mila Jahan Ramayan ki shooting ki thi Kuchh purani, Khatti Meethi yaaden taaja ho gai, peeche room dikh raha hai shooting ke dauran vah mera room hua Karta Tha Studio Ki Buri Halat Dekh Dukh hua READ | 'Ramayan's' Sunil Lahri shares his wisdom on time with a rare then & now photo, see

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans of the actor were left enticed by the location. While some thanked the actor for sharing his special memories with fans, many others dropped sweet compliments on the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Ramayan was a historical television series based on an ancient Indian Sanskrit epic of the same name. It began airing between 1987 to 1988 on DD National and recorded one of the highest viewership ratings of all time. The old show was narrated by famous actor Ashok Kumar and the cast list of the show included Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia and Dara Singh in the lead roles.

