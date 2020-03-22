Sunil Grover Shares A Funny & Informative Video Regarding COVID-19; Watch Here

The world is unfortunately down with a pandemic of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), covering up when you sneeze and cough is the best way to prevent this virus. Another way to be safe is by washing your hands properly and practising as much social and physical distancing as possible. However, even when the world is on lockdown, comedian, Sunil Grover, continues to entertain with his wit. In this self-isolation mode, the comedian shared and funny and informative video. Read ahead to know more-

Sunil Grover’s funny and informative video regarding COVID-19

Sunil Grover shared a video on his official Instagram handle, that is funny yet informative. It is a video of people buying drinks from a liquor shop, while also maintaining proper distance and wearing masks. One man is even seen wearing a helmet. Sunil’s caption read- “ The idea of social distancing at a wine shop in Kerala. One guy has double protection. He is wearing a helmet also.”

The COVID-19 is a pandemic and has spread like a fire. Several celebrities have taken up to social media in order to spread awareness of this serious situation. People have been taking preventive measures that can be helpful to curtail the spread of this virus in the country.

Many of them even talk about staying at home and washing hands frequently. Celebrities are seen making the most of their ‘self-quarantined’ time. From kitchen duties to parenting, they are seen being as productive as possible.

On March 19, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spoke on the issue and rallied the nation of the fight against this deadly disease. The PM had called in a Janta Curfew on March 22, 2020. This curfew suggests the entire country stay home on the day, from 7 am to 9 pm. This is expected to reduce public interaction.

