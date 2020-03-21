Amid Janta Curfew Owing To Coronavirus Crisis, Sonu Nigam To Hold A Unique Online Concert

The honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Janta Curfew on Sunday in wake of the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. The COVID-19 virus has caused several in the country to be affected and therefore in order to break the chain of the spread of the virus, the prime minister announced his decision. Several celebrities from the film fraternity and the sports community have expressed their support.

Sonu Nigam's online concert amid Janta Curfew

Since the spread of the virus, several people have been affected and working-class citizens were provided with the opportunity to work from home. The celebrities have been adamant and persuasive in their efforts to spread awareness among citizens on the issue of social distancing and quarantine. Sonu Nigam, who is known for delivering classic hit songs in Bollywood, has also expressed his thoughts in a video uploaded on his social media handles.

Sonu Nigam has mentioned that in support of PM Narendra Modi, he will host an online concert. He also praised the honourable prime minister for his masterstroke "Janta Curfew" to fight the Coronavirus crisis. Sonu Nigam has asked his fans to adhere to the instructions provided by the PM during the Janta Curfew. He also urged them to willingly take part in the curfew. He then went on to announce that 8 pm onwards, on the day of the curfew, he will entertain his fans with an online concert.

Sonu Nigam mentioned that it is these times when we need to appreciate the healthcare officials and also spend time with our loved ones. According to the PM’s request, the Janta Curfew will be held on March 22, 2020, in order to break the chain of the Coronavirus crisis. Sonu has mentioned that he himself is stranded in Dubai and is unable to come to India due to the Coronavirus crisis.

