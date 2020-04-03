Sunil Grover's 'Theka Alert' Video Is To Motivate People To Stay Home; Watch

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover has a quirky way to motivate people to stay at home and it involves 'liquor stores'. For those unaware, liquor shops and bars are shut across the country amid the nationwide 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

So, Sunil Grover took to his Instagram handle and shared a video that began with him saying, "To whomsoever, it may concern, these are difficult times my friends... If you stay at home, wine shops will open soon. If you don’t stay at home it will take even longer. Choice is yours." (ठेके खुलेंगे, घर पर रहें. नहीं घर पर रहोगे तो और समय लगेगा। मर्ज़ी आपकी.) [sic]

Netizens lauded Grover's advice and said, "This is the best advisory so far." Watch his video below —

Govt should open liquor stores in evenings during lockdown: Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor had said that the state and central governments should let the licensed liquor shops operate in the evening during the 21-day lockdown period.

In a Twitter post, the actor said liquor is a major source of revenue for the government and is already being sold illegally everywhere in the country.

"Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don't get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops, doctors, civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai (It is already being sold in black) (sic)," Kapoor wrote.

"State governments desperately need the money from the excise. Frustration should not add up with depression. As it is everyone is drinking so legalise it no hypocrisy. My thoughts," he said in another post.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli agreed with Kapoor and said, "Or open in the mornings. 9am-2pm. The revenue is important for the states & employees (sic)."

