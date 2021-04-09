Sunny Leone Wishes Husband Daniel Weber On Their 10-year-anniversary; Watch

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are celebrating a decade of their marriage, after getting hitched just before Sunny could enter the film industry. The couple has remained quite upfront about their relationship and frequently share their family pictures on social media. On the occasion of their 10-year-anniversary, Sunny Leone has posted a picture of the two along with a heartfelt message on Instagram. She has also shared a selfie in her new Instagram story, which shows the gift that has been sent to her by her husband on the special day.

Sunny Leone celebrates 10-year-anniversary with husband Daniel Weber

Film celebrities often share glimpses with their better halves on the occasion of their anniversaries and Sunny Leone has made sure to follow suit. She has posted a new picture on Instagram, that shows her resting on her husband’s shoulders as they both look at the camera. She began her message in the caption by wishing him a “Happy 10th anniversary” and calling him the man she loves. She further wrote, “I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days. You are my rock and my hero! Love you baby!!”.

Image courtesy: Sunny Leone's Instagram

In her Instagram story, Sunny clicked a selfie with the gift that was sent by Daniel, which is a big bouquet of flowers, filled with roses. She wrote in the story, “Thank you for my gorgeous flowers!! Happy 10th Anniversary baby!!”. Her fans soon responded to the post by sending their wishes to the couple and congratulating them on having reached the milestone together. Some even complimented them by calling them the “best couple”.

Image courtesy: Sunny Leone's Instagram comments

Having gotten married to each other back in 2011, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have since become parents to three children, two boys and one girl. On the work front, Sunny has worked on a list of popular films, including Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2, Hate Story 2, Ek Paheli Leela, One Night Stand and many more. She has also been working in regional Indian films, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada and even Bengali films. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, that released in 2019.