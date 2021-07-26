'Super Dancer 4': Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Her And Son Taimur's Favourite Contestant

Last weekend's Super Dancer 4 celebrated actor Karisma Kapoor and her contribution to the entertainment industry. All the contestants were seen performing on Kapoor's chartbusters and paid a tribute to the Bollywood actor. The actor was featured in the recent episode to fill in for actor Shilpa Shetty, who is currently entangled in the controversy surrounding her businessman husband Raj Kundra's arrest. During her appearance, Karisma made a special call to her celebrity sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan where the actor talked about her and her son, Taimur Ali Khan's favourite contestant on the dance reality show.

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Taimur Ali Khan enjoy watching Super Dancer 4!

During the show, a contestant named Pari had impressed Karisma Kapoor with her dance performance and her curiosity about the Tashan actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan. In return, Karisma decided to make a special call to Kareena. During her conversation on the dance reality show, Kareena had told the five-year-old dancer, "Main aapki fan hun, kyunki maine aapka dance dekha hai… and kya dance karti hain aap! (I'm your big fan because I have seen you dance and what a performer you are!) I wish I was there so that I could have seen your dance live. Actually, I am a fan of Super Dancer because itne saare talented contestants hai (because there are so many talented contestants). But Pari, you have won my heart. I want to say that Taimur also loves Super Dancer and wo bhi aap sabhi ka fan hai (He's also a big fan of you all)! We both enjoy the show together".

The recent episode of Super Dancer 4 also saw Karisma Kapoor talking about how she grew up with Kareena. She said, "Main bohot bholi thi…(I was very naive) woh (Kareena) bohot natkhat (She was very naughty). Since childhood, Kareena was a very inquisitive child. Usko knowledge ka bohot shauq tha (She was a curious child). She would always keep gauging everything in life, to gain knowledge… since a young age". The Bollywood actors and sisters have an age difference of over six years and were opposite extremes.

Karisma Kapoor revealed, "Mujhe actually school main na, dance, debating, competitions… in sab cheezon main bohot shauq tha (I was interested in dance, debating and competitions when I was in school). I was very sporty and artistic". However, she added, "we all have to study, right? Education sab se important hai (Education is very important)". "But you should also pursue your hobbies. I think that’s what I did", the actor concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last featured alongside Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium, as the female lead. She has her film Laal Singh Chaddha in pipeline. On the other hand, Karisma made her acting come back in the year 2020 with her web series, Mentalhood.

IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN INSTAGRAM

