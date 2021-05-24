Surbhi Chandna Asks ‘what Would You Command Alexa To Play’ As She Hints At A New Song

Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram on Monday afternoon and posted a picture of herself while she posed amid the greenery. In the caption, she wrote, "What would you command Alexa to Play?" and then asked fans to share their songs and playlists with her. Along with this, she penned the hashtag "Dropping soon" which hinted at a new music album. Soon, not only fans but celebs also commented on her photo. While Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar dropped a heart, many also expressed excitement for her new project. A user wrote, "Can't wait for a new project."

Surbhi Chandna hints at a new song

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram gives a sneak peek into her personal and professional whereabouts. She was last seen in the music album titled Bepanah Pyaar, presented by VYRL Originals, composed and sung by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai. Surbhi reunited with her Naagin 5 co-star Sharad Malhotra and the duo’s chemistry left fans in awe. The romantic song is written by veteran Bollywood lyricist Shabbir Ahmed and Payal Dev and is directed by Arif Khan. Sharing the same, the makers wrote, "The stunning video narrates a thrilling story of love, treachery and action with a surprising plot twist in the end." Surbhi Chandna's music video has surpassed 50M views and is still counting.

It was in August 2020 when Surbhi was roped in for the show, Naagin 5. After she kick-started the shoot, she had penned that she didn’t know if she would be able to do justice to the fabulous creation of Naagin. She mentioned that Ekta Kapoor had then told her that she will be rocking. "And every day I go on the set with those sweet words ringing in my ears," she had written in her caption. After 6 months, the team had wrapped up the shooting for the show and on February 3 they had bid an emotional adieu to the cast and crew. Earlier, she was also a part of Sanjivani and was a part of the hit show, Ishqbaaaz, alongside Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Leenesh Mattoo, Mansi Srivastava, Reyhna Pandit, among others.

