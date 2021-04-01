Surbhi Chandna Plays Cricket In Parking Lot With 'Chak De India' Blaring In Background

Surbhi Chandna recently gave fans a sneak peek into the recent cricket match she played in her parking lot. On March 31, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video, wherein she is seen batting and scoring one run for her team. Wearing a white chic graphic tee and black workout pants with a pair of black sneakers, Surbhi Chandna added Chak De India's popular celebratory title song, sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant, Marianne D'Cruz and composed by Salim-Sulaiman.

Watch Surbhi Chandna play cricket

As seen in Surbhi Chandna's Instagram Stories, the actor is seen batting for her team, wearing an apt sports outfit and sporting a mask. As the opposite team bowls for the actor, she hits the ball and runs for a single.

About Surbhi Chandna's projects

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna recently starred in a music video Bepanah Pyaar, alongside Sharad Malhotra. The song was released on the official YouTube channel of VYRL Originals on March 24. Bepanah Pyaar is a romantic thriller song sung by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai. The former also serves as the composer of Surbhi Chandna's Bepanah Pyaar. The song has currently crossed 23 million views on YouTube.

Besides composing the music, Payal Dev also co-wrote the song with Bollywood lyricist Shabbir Ahmed. The music video of Bepanah Pyaar is helmed by Arif Khan. As mentioned in the description of the video, it narrates a thrilling story of love, treachery and action with a surprising plot twist at the end. The lead singer, Yasser Desai joined hands with Payal Dev for the first time. Watch the music video below.

Surbhi Chandna was last seen acting in Naagin 5, with Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. The fifth season of the fantasy show aired from August 9, 2020, to February 6, 2021. While Surbhi played Bani, Sharad and Mohit were seen as Veer and Jay, respectively. The season narrated the love story between an eagle and a shape-shifting serpent, Veer and Bani. Now, the show has launched another spin-off, Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein. It stars Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee.

