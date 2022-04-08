Surbhi Chandna Replaces 'Hunarbaaz' Host Bharti Singh As Latter Goes On Maternity Break

On Sunday, April 3, celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa took to social media to confirm that they have been blessed with a baby boy. After embracing motherhood, the comedy queen and host of the TV show, Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan, has taken a maternity break to spend some quality time with her newborn. Amidst this, actor Surbhi Chandna has temporarily replaced Bharati Singh to host the reality TV show.

On Thursday, the Naagin 5 fame took to Instagram to confirm the news alongside a slew of stunning photographs. Surbhi Chandna was seen dazzling in a glitzy gown that was accessorised with minimal accessories. For those unaware, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa hosted Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan together. Now, Chandna has temporarily replaced Bharti and will be seen taking over the stage of the reality show with Limbachiyaa.

While sharing the news, Chandna detailed her desire of wanting to host a show. She wrote, "I have been pretty vocal in the Past about my Inclination towards Hosting and finally as i take on Hosting Duties for Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan on @colorstv this short Journey is Looking Exciting (sic)".

Take a look at her post here:

On Thursday, April 7, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa made their first appearance with their baby boy as they stepped out of the hospital in the city. The new mommy in town, Singh, was beaming with tremendous joy as she posed for paparazzi outside the medical facility. Meanwhile, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, being a doting father, held his newborn close with an infectious smile on his face. The photos of the new parents with their baby boy immideately went viral on the internet.

(Image: Varindar Chawla)

It was in December, last year when comedy queen Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa announced their pregnancy news via social media. After the arrival of their firstborn, the couple jointly announced the same on their Instagram handles.

The popular couple looked elegant in the announcement post, with 'It's a Boy' imprinted in bold on their photo to mark the arrival of their son. Notably, to maintain the privacy of the child, the couple chose to not reveal the face of their newborn on camera.

(Image: @officialsurbhic/Instagram/Varindar Chawla)