Surbhi Chandna's 'Bepanah Pyaar' Teaser Makes Dheeraj Dhoopar Predict Funny Twist

Naagin 5 actors Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra managed to carve a niche in the audience's heart after playing the role of Bani and Viranshu respectively in the Colors fantasy drama about shape-shifting serpents. The viewers loved their chemistry and their onscreen ship name #Vani was always trending on Twitter after every episode release. Surbhi Chandna had lately revealed that she and Sharad are collaborating again for a music video which was a piece of great news for her fans. The actor recently took to her Instagram page to unveil the first teaser of her music video titled Bepanah Pyaar.

Surbhi Chandna unveils Bepanah Pyaar teaser

In the teaser, fans see that Surbhi and Sharad are part of an intense love story that knows no boundaries. The teaser shows some mushy moments between the two actors and ends with them both turning into enemies and pointing their guns at each other. The screen goes blank for a second, in which the viewers get to hear a gunshot go off. Along with the video, Surbhi asked her fans to post their guesses on what happens after the last shot shown in the teaser in the comment section.

Netizens react to Bepanah Pyaar teaser

The viewers were left confused and guessing about what happens next in the video. The fans were quick to comment their take on how the love story will move forward by writing down their guesses in the comment section. Many users wrote that they feel the actors will shoot each other at the end of the video. Dheeraj hilariously wrote, "after that last shot. Punarjanam" which left the netizens in splits. Many netizens also shared their excitement for the video and commented on how they cannot wait to see #Vani back together on screen. Take a look at some of the fan comments below:

Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar

Surbhi and Dheeraj have previously shared screen space for a couple of Naagin 5 episodes. Dheeraj had replaced Sharad Malhotra as Viranshu for a while in the television series after Sharad Malhotra was tested positive for Covid 19 and had to stay in quarantine. The two hit it off and turned out to become great friends. The actors were also spotted indulging in funny banter during the media interview at the 2021 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. Dheeraj is seen currently on Zee Tv's popular television show Kundali Bhagya in which he plays the lead role of Karan Luthra.

Surbhi Chandna's Bepanah Pyaar

Surbhi and Sharad's new music video is set to release on Wednesday, March 24 at 11 am on the VYRL Originals Youtube page. The song is sung by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai. The lyrics of the song are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Payal Dev and the music video has been directed by Arif Khan.

(Image Source: Surbhi Chandna's Instagram)

