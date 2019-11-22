Surbhi Chandna’s Latest Picture Will Make Your Friday Even Brighter

Surbhi Chandna who has won hearts with her acting skills is also a true blue fashionista. The actor has managed to entice her fans with her realistic performances in shows like Ishqbaaaz and Sanjivani. She has been receiving many accolades for her performance in the show Sanjivani and her chemistry with co-star Namit Khanna has also been well-received by the audience. Surbhi is also very active on her social media handle and often shares stunning pictures of herself which is a treat for her fans. The Sanjivani actor's latest pictures are just proof of that.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna Is A Treat For Sore Eyes As She Stuns In This Crimson Attire

Surbhi made heads turn in this black attire

Surbhi recently shared some lovely pictures of herself where she can be seen upping her style game. The actor opted for a black net top, which she paired with beige pants. She opted for golden heels and studded earrings with the look. But it is her winged eye makeup which is stealing the show. She has opted for neat braids for the hairdo. Not only were the fans awestruck by the picture, but she also managed to impress her close friend Shrenu Parikh who commented on the picture too.

The Ishqbaaaz actor left a heartfelt caption thanking all her fans as she crossed 2.4 million followers on Instagram. The actor recently shot for a special episode with comedian Bharti Singh. The two also recreated the iconic Rekha song In Ankhon Ki Masti Main in a hilarious video. She is currently winning several hearts for her fiery performance as Dr Ishani in Sanjivani. The show also boasts of a stellar star cast. It stars Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh in pivotal roles. The actor was last seen in the show Ishqbaaaz wherein she was much appreciated for her performance as Anika. Her chemistry with Nakuul Mehta was also well-received on the show.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna’s Recent Blingy Photoshoot Is A Treat For Her Fans

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna’s Attire Will Make You Look Forward To The Holidays

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.