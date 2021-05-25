Surbhi Jyoti And Srishty Rode Display Perfect Moves In A Throwback 'fire Dance' Video

Surbhi Jyoti recently shared a throwback video in which she can be seen doing a fun dance along with Srishty Rode. The two have stunned fans with their perfect moves and grooves and they dropped comments such as “Friendship goals” and more. Take a look at Surbhi Jyoti's latest post below.

Surbhi Jyoti and Srishty Rode's fun dance

Taking to Instagram, Surbhi shared a reel in which both can be seen flaunting their moves on the song Jadi Buti. Surbhi wore a red crop top and jeans whereas, Srishty wore a yellow crop top and jeans and both left their hair loose. In the first part of the video, Surbhi was seen dancing in front of the camera while Srishty danced in the background and vice-versa in the second part. Both of them held LED lights in their hands and wore sunglasses in some parts of the video. Surbhi captioned her post by writing, “#throwback to this #firedance with @srishtyrode24” along with a black heart emoji. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Earlier, Surbhi posted another reel with Srishty in which both can be seen dancing on the bed as they come towards the camera one by one. Both wore black crop tops, jeans and left their hair loose while performing on the song SexyBack by Justin Timberlake. In the caption, she wrote, “Only you can make me do such things and I love you for that. My enthu cutlet @srishtyrode24” with a heart emoji.

Another video that Surbhi shared with Srishty was the one in which both can be seen taking part in the "This or That" Instagram challenge. They revealed their choices while the song It's Tricky by RUN DMC played in the background. Surbhi can be seen wearing a plain white t-shirt and denim shorts whereas Srishty can be seen wearing a plain pink t-shirt with shorts. In the caption, Surbhi wrote, “#friendshipedition with @srishtyrode24 #thisorthat”.

More about Surbhi Jyoti and Srishty Rode

Surbhi Jyoti is best known for her portrayal of Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. She has also appeared in shows such as Ishqbaaz, Tanhaiyan, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and others. Srishty has appeared in daily soaps such as Yeh Ishq Haaye, Chotti Bahu.

