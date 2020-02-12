Surbhi Jyoti's Wows Her Fans In These Stunning Sarees; See Pics

Surbhi Jyoti is known for her remarkable role in television serials like Qubool Hai and Naagin 3. The actor is quite active on social media and is known for her gorgeous looks in various pictures she shares with her fans on Instagram. She is also seen sporting various saree looks. Let us take look at some of her saree looks.

Surbhi Jyoti in saree

Surbhi Jyoti is wearing a transparent cream saree embellished with a golden design. She is seen wearing a deep round neck blouse. The elbow high sleeves blouse has a golden design texture to complement her saree. She completed her look with pink eye shadow and kohl eyes. Take a look at her beautiful picture.

The actor is wearing a white designed saree. She has kept her hair open and accessorised herself with jewellery. Fans said that she looks fabulous in the saree.

Surbhi Jyoti donned a pink and blue colour combination saree. She wore a traditional choker and kangan. Her picture is clicked by Subi Samuel. She also wore makeup and kept her hair open.

She wore a red saree with golden texture. Surbhi donned a choker and ethnic necklace. She looks fabulous in her silky hair. To complete her look, the actor had minimal makeup and pink lips. Take a look at Surbhi Jyoti's traditional wear.

