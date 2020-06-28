Surbhi Jyoti Or Neha Sharma: Who Wore The Red Gown Better?

Surbhi Jyoti and Neha Sharma are two fashionable actors. They have not only impressed the fashion police with their chic style statements but also won fans' hearts, as well. In the past, the two beauties were spotted in similar outfits. Check out their pictures donning the red gown and decide which of these celebrities wore it better, television queen Surbhi Jyoti or Bollywood star Neha Sharma.

Surbhi Jyoti 's red ensemble

In 2019, Surbhi Jyoti shared a stunning picture of her posing in a balcony. The Qubool Hai actor can be spotted wearing a red coloured flowy gown. The outfit had an off-shoulder dramatic sleeve design. Surbhi Jyoti's simple and elegant dress also had a small slit at the bottom. Keeping it low for glam, the Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na star did not use any accessories for her look.

The Naagin 3 actor's hair was left open with a messy wavy hairdo. Surbhi Jyoti captioned her post with: "Don’t forget to drink water and get some sun. You are basically a house plant with more complicated emotions 🤪🥰". Check out small screen star Surbhi Jyoti's pictures in the red gown.

Surbhi Jyoti is best known for her portrayal as Zoya in Qubool Hai. She also gained immense love for her role as Bela in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3. She is also a social media star with over 4 million fans following on Instagram.

Neha Sharma's gown

Neha Sharma can be spotted donning a chic red gown here. The Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 actor shared this picture on her Instagram account. Neha Sharma's outfit was designed with crisp ramie linen fabric. The red gown had an off-shoulder sleeve design.

Just like Surbhi Jyoti, Neha Sharma also kept her makeup simple with some nude touches. She also did not use any accessories here. The Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum actor's hair was kept open and was curled up at the edges. Take a look at Neha Sharma's Instagram photos in the vogue red gown outfit.

Neha Sharma is an actor who also has a career background in the modelling industry. Sharma's first role was in the Telugu film Chirutha, released on September 28, 2007. Her first Hindi film was Crook directed by Mohit Suri, released on October 8, 2010. On the social media front, Neha has 10.6 million followers on Instagram.

