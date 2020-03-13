The Debate
'Naagin 3' Actor Surbhi Jyoti Shows Her Love For Selfie Poses In These Pictures

Television News

Surbhi Jyoti is known for her remarkable portrayal of Zoya and Bela. We have compiled a collection of her selfies for her fans. See pics

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Surbhi Jyoti

Naagin 3 actor Surbhi Jyoti is one of the biggest names in the TV industry. She is known for her prominent roles of Zoya and Bela. Along with being a talented actor, she is also an internet sensation. The actor kickstarted her acting career with Zee TV's popular show Qubool Hai opposite Karan Singh Grover in 2012. Apart from this, the actor is also known for cheerful poses which are highly appreciated by her fans. She is popular for having a great sense of style. Here are pictures of the actor from which one can take selfie inspiration for their next Instagram picture.

Selfie cues to take from Surbhi Jyoti

1. A perfect selfie for Monday attitude

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

2. A picture that shows her self-love

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

3. A selfie from her Dubai visit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

4. A selfie with some of her friends

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

5. A selfie with 'kaala chasma'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

