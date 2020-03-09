Surbhi Jyoti's Beautiful Looks From All Her Hit Daily Soaps; See Pics

Television actor Surbhi Jyoti is wooing her fans in her famous role of Icchadhari Naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Naagin. She has not only taken over the legacy of Mouni but also turned it into a hit. The actor has previously worked in other daily soaps like Qubool Hai which was produced by 4 Lions Films. Surbhi has repeatedly given her best and made herself look beautiful in her serials. Check out her different looks from her hit television serials:

Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti's Outfits That Can Be Perfect Pick For This Summer

Surbhi Jyoti's TV Serials Looks

In 2012, Surbhi started working as Zoya Farooqui in the hit show named Qubool Hai. The show was telecasted on Zee TV. For Zoya’s character, Surbhi was honoured by many awards like Female at the Indian Television Academy Awards and Best Début Actress at the Zee Gold Awards 2013. Check out her looks below from the serial:

Source: Youtube / Channel Name: MJ World

The actor looks gorgeous in her blue shimmery sequin dress. The above image is the still image from her television serial Qubool Hai. She enhanced her look by wearing a pair of diamond earrings.

Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti's Love For The Hills Is Evident From Her Pictures; Take A Look

Source: Youtube/ Channel Name: MJ World

This is another one of Surbhi Jyoti's looks from the serial Qubool Hai. She is wearing a black and brown combination saree along with stylish full sleeve turtle neck sequin blouse. She emphasized her looks by wearing a pair of jhumkas.

Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti's Candid Pictures Show Her Care-free Side | See Pictures

Source: Youtube/Channel Name: MJ World

Also Read: Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti's Love For Pink Is Evident From These Pictures

This is a simple yet elegant look from her well-known television show Naagin 3. She is wearing a maroon colour saree and complimented her look by golden bangles and a pair of golden jhumkas.

Source: Youtube/ Channel Name: MJ World

Check out this look of Surbhi Jyoti's Tv serials from Naagin 3. The actor is wearing a beautiful peach coloured sequined border saree along with the shimmery sequined peach coloured blouse. She is also wearing a beautiful pair of gold coloured earrings which completed her looks.

Source: Instagram

Naagin 3 actor posted a still from her tv serial in which she is running to someone. In the still, she is seen wearing a red saree with a golden border and white coloured sleeve-less blouse.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.