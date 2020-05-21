Surbhi Jyoti's Pictures From Dubai Diaries That Can Make Fans Green In Envy; See Here

Surbhi Jyoti has successfully accumulated 4.8 million followers on Instagram. Scrolling down her IG feed you can spot Surbhi Jyoti's immense love for travelling. In the recent past, the Qubool Hai fame flew to Dubai for a luxurious vacation. Check out pictures from Surbhi Jyoti's Dubai diaries.

Surbhi Jyoti's Dubai diaries -

Amid lockdown, Surbhi Jyoti shared this throwback video from her trip to Dubai. She expressed her thoughts in the caption saying, "How I want to get out of this #quarantine #throwbacktuesday #dubai #dsf2020". This video of Surbhi is taken in the famous Mall of the Emirates. Here, the Naagin actor can be seen wearing a coffee coloured baggy pants that were paired with a sweatshirt and black boot heels.

Surbhi Jyoti was accommodated at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Here, the Koi Laut Ke Aya Hai actor stunned in a floral dress with stripe shoulder design. The vacation attire was sported with a pair of white oversized sneakers. For glam, Surbhi kept the look simple with open hair and nude makeup look. Take a look at Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram.

The Qubool Hai actor Surbhi Jyoti is a wanderer and she seemingly left no corner Dubai unseen. In this Instagram post, Surbhi Jyoti visited the Market Outside the Box. She posed for a picture in the fluorescent lights. Surbhi surely stole all the attention with this picture.

Another set of pictures showed the diva posing inside the iconic Burj Khalifa. Overlooking the lit city at night, Surbhi posed in a hot black and white striped dress. The television star completed her look with a pair of black boots. She captioned it as, “Standing tall with Burj 😍✌🏼".

In these Instagram pictures, Surbhi posed in her blue jumpsuit, on the streets of Dubai. The outfit was sported with tinted sunglasses. The actor also sat on the street to pose for a cute picture. It looks like she wants to make the best of her time travelling and exploring places.

