When Surbhi Jyoti Allegedly Became Reason For Karishma Tanna’s Exit From 'Naagin 3'

Popular supernatural television series Naagin has managed to keep the audience hooked to the screen from the past three seasons with fourth season streaming currently. Naagin 4 has also accomplished to top, all thanks to the storyline and the interesting cast including Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria, Sayantani Ghosh and Shalin Bhanot. Here's a look back at the time when Surbhi Jyoti allegedly became the reason for Karishma Tanna’s exit from Naagin 3.

Surbhi Jyoti became the reason for Karishma's exit from Naagin 3?

According to an entertainment portal, Karishma Tanna reportedly opted out from the show as she was unhappy with Surbhi Jyoti's fans trolling her miserably after her re-entry. The fans were of the judgment that Karishma should not get into the limelight when Surbhi Jyoti was ruling the show by herself. According to other reports, Karishma Tanna also got in touch with producer Ekta Kapoor to share her dissatisfaction and expressed her willingness to quit the show. Understanding the situation, Ekta Kapoor apparently agreed to her decision of leaving the show.

For the unversed, during Naagin 3, the star ensemble was loved by viewers and their notable chemistry was also been appreciated. However, the fans were shocked when Karishma Tanna quit the show and was reportedly troubled with Surbhi Jyoti fans trolling her. She essayed the role of Naagin Ruhi in season 3 and exited the show after a few days. Post her exit, the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant was featured in another supernatural series Qayamat Ki Raat with Vivek Dahiya. However, Karishma returned to Naagin 3 after months to add an unusual twist to the series. She played a negative character named Huzoor. The actor’s character was later killed on the show.

Later in an interview, Karishma Tanna spoke about her exit from the series. She stated that she had to leave Naagin 3 as she had prior commitments. She had taken up some shows and events which couldn't be backed out as the advertisements were already live. She can’t be unprofessional, Tanna added. The Bigg Boss fame also denied the rumours of her leaving the show because of the hatred she was receiving from Surbhi Jyoti’s fans. Karishma shared that trolling has never affected her.

