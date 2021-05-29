Surbhi Jyoti’s Birthday: Check Out Her Best Looks As ‘Naagin’ From The Show

Surbhi Jyoti has made a household name with her role in TV Shows like Naagin and Qubool Hai. The actor made her television debut in 2012 with the TV show Qubool Hai. Surbhi Jyoti gained immense recognition with her portrayal as Zoya Farooqui in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. On the occasion of Surbhi Jyoti’s birthday, here's taking a look at the best of her 'Naagin' looks.

Best looks from Surbh Jyoti as Naagin

Surbhi Jyoti has carried a classic look in her show Naagin 3. She glammed up her looks with vintage jewellery. These dainty necklaces and earrings gave her a royal look with an additional touch of head accessories. Her makeup was all about dramatic eye-makeup and glossy lips.

Surbhi Jyoti made a comeback in the show Naagin 4 when all the Naagins, starting from the first season came in for the grand finale. She wore a white flared skirt with mirror work all over. She paired it with the embroidered golden blouse. Surbhi then accessorised her look with silver jewellery.

Surbhi Jyoti ruled the storyline in Naagin 3 with her impressive screen presence. Most of the time, she wore long flared pants complemented with a slit on both sides. She paired it with an embellished bralette to complete her look.

For Naagin 4 finale, Surbhi paired a mesh crop top with pants and completed her look with dainty jewellery and maang teeka. Her makeup was kept dramatic with smokey eyes and nude lip colour. Her hair was left open with natural curls.

Surbhi Jyoti enjoys a massive fan base on social media. The actor often shares pictures and keeps her fans updated about her daily activities. Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram also gives a glimpse of her love for travel. In Naagin 4, when Surbhi Jyoti as Naagin returned on the show, her fans were thrilled to see her comeback. She also shared several pictures with Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, and Adaa Khan. During Naagin 3, Surbhi Jyoti also shared a great bond with her co-star Anita Hassanandani. The actor was last seen in the ZEE5 Original Qubool Hai 2.0 alongside Karan Singh Grover.

