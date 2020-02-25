Surbhi Jyoti Flaunts These Ethnic Outfits Effortlessly; See Pics

Surbhi Jyoti is among the top actors in the television industry. The actor has gained accolades for essaying the character of Zoya in Qubool Hai. Surbhi Jyoti is currently starring in the hit daily soap Naagin 4.

Apart from her acting skills, Surbhi Jyoti is also known for her impeccable sense of fashion. She is often praised for the way she carries herself and it is truly an inspiration for fans. Being in the television industry for nearly a decade, Surbhi Jyoti’s style has evolved with time. And now, her style statements have been an inspiration for many fans. Here’s taking a look at how you could style your ethnic wear like Surbhi Jyoti.

Surbhi Jyoti in ethnic wear

Surbhi Jyoti sported a dark yellow Punjabi salwar kameez and a sheer dupatta that was embossed with mirror work on it. The actor completed the look with oxidised jewellery, dewy makeup and braided hair.

Surbhi Jyoti opted for a blue embroidered Anarkali with and a similar coloured dupatta with cut out border. Surbhi Jyoti completed the look with kohled eyes, statement earrings, and wavy hair.

Surbhi Jyoti opted for a white embellished Anarkali. The actor completed the look with a polka-dotted sheer dupatta with golden border. Surbhi Jyoti opted for dangler earrings, dewy makeup and sleek hair.

Surbhi Jyoti sported a hand-painted grey saree and a simple black blouse. The actor looked stunning as she opted for silver bangles, dangler earrings, dewy makeup and wavy hair.

Surbhi Jyoti opted for a yellow classic chiffon saree and checkered blouse. The actor opted for white bangles, dangler earrings, minimal makeup and sleek hair.

