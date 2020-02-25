Naagin: Anita Hassanandani And Surbhi Jyoti’s Reunion Is Too Adorable To Miss

The Naagin franchise which is presented by Ekta Kapoor on the television has garnered an enviable fan-following over the years. With each new season, the show is scaling new heights of popularity. The first two seasons had Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan enticing all the fans with their Naagin avatars.

While the third season saw Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti weave magic on the show with their stellar performances as Naagin Vishaka and Naagin Bela respectively. Anita has also made a power-packed entry on the ongoing fourth season of the show. However, recently Anita had a fun-filled reunion with her Surbhi Jyoti and she also took to her social media to share it.

Anita and Surbhi' had a fun-filled reunion

Anita shared a hilarious video on her social media which will surely leave you in splits. The video has Anita and Surbhi talking animatedly with each other. Anita can be seen looking at a pizza suddenly and her reaction will resonate with every foodie. The video has the hit South Indian track, Nakka Mukka playing in the background.

Fans could not stop gushing over the two lovely ladies. Anita is a self-confessed foodie and has time and again expressed her love for food reportedly. This latest post was just the proof of that as the Krishna Cottage actor was more interested in the pizza slice than to talk to her Naagin co-star. Check out the post.

Anita revealed about her character in Naagin 4

In an interview with a leading daily, Anita Hassanandani also spoke about her character in Naagin 4. She said that her role has many shades and will be mostly seen in a negative character. Speaking about her costume in the show, Anita Hassanandani revealed that getting ready for her character was a time-consuming affair. She added that it is easier to get ready for quintessential Hindi social dramas.

