Surbhi Jyoti's Outfits That Can Be Perfect Pick For This Summer

Television News

Surbhi Jyoti is a popular actor from the Indian television industry. Here are some of her best summer and beach outfits that you must check out. See pics.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti is an Indian television actor who has worked in many popular shows. The star is known for her portrayal of Zoya in Qubool Hai and was recently seen essaying the role of Bela/Shravani in Naagin 3. The actor is also known to set fashion goals with everything she wears. Check out her pictures donning cool+ outfits that can help you prepare for summer.

Floral Dresses 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

ALSO READ | Surbhi Jyoti Photos Prove She Completely Rocks Pink Outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

ALSO READ | Surbhi Jyoti's Mesmerising Outfits Are Perfect For A Date Night

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

In the first picture, Surbhi Jyoti looks elegant in the summer floral dress as she poses in front of the famous Burj Khalifa. In the other two pictures, Surbhi is seen sporting a floral printed short dress with her hair let loose and minimal makeup. She kept the accessories very simple to keep the essence of the look intact.

Floral Crops 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

In this post, Surbhi Jyoti is seen striking a pose at the beach of Australia, wearing a deep neck crop top. The red knotted top was paired with white rugged shorts. To complete her summer beach look, Surbhi Jyoti went for a septum piercing.  

T-shirt dresses 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

ALSO READ | Surbhi Jyoti's Travel Photos Will Make Everyone Crave A Vacation; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Summer is a perfect period to get all your t-shirt dresses off the shelf. It looks like Surbhi Jyoti also believes the same. In the first picture, Surbhi wore a dark-blue denim t-shirt dress and paired it with a beads necklace. In the second post, Surbhi Jyoti donned a brown oversized t-shirt with denim shorts.  

ALSO READ | Surbhi Jyoti's Photos In Floral Outfits To Inspire Your Spring Wardrobe

Image Credits - Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram 

 

 

First Published:
