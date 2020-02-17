The Debate
Surbhi Jyoti's Travel Photos Will Make Everyone Crave A Vacation; See Pics

Bollywood News

Surbhi Jyoti is a very popular actor from the Indian television industry. Here are some of the best holiday pictures from her Instagram

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti is an Indian television actor who has worked in multiple popular TV shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin 3, etc. She is also a very active fashion enthusiast. The 31-year-old actor is a major travel bug and often shares her vacation pictures on Instagram. Take a look at some of her pictures that will surely make you crave for a trip.

Read Also: Best Jungle Resorts In India That Every Travel Enthusiast Must Visit

Surbhi Jyoti's holiday pictures will give you vacation goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

In the above pictures, Surbhi Jyoti is vacationing in Dubai. In the first picture, she can be seen striking a pose in front of the famous Burj Khalifa. In the other picture, the actor can be seen enjoying the light show at the night market in Dubai.

Read Also: Houseboat Destinations In India That Every Travel Enthusiast Must Experience

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

The above pictures are from the actor's vacation time in the beautiful country of Australia. In the first picture, Surbhi Jyoti is enjoying the bright sun on one of Sydney's beaches. In the next one, she can be seen roaming around Collins Street in Melbourne.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

Surbhi Jyoti's above pictures are from her Switzerland trip. In the first picture, she looks stunning amidst the snow-peaked mountains. In the second photo, she can be seen enjoying a fun boat ride on the lake Geneva.

Read Also: Places To Visit In Milan & Major Landmarks To Know While Travelling Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on

In the above pictures, the actor can be seen visiting Paris. The first picture is of Surbhi Jyoti enjoying her time in the Paris Disneyland. In the other one, the actor is clicked in front of the famous Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris.

Read Also: Men's And Women's Dress Code In Morocco: Here Is What To Pack While Visiting

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
Related Stories

