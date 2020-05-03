Throwback To This Goofy Pic Of Surbhi Jyoti With Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya & Her Girl Gang

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the cutest TV celebs who has garnered the fan's attention with her quirky fashion on social media. The popular Hindi TV actress has been making news with her fashion sense and beauty posts on Instagram. When it comes to style, Surbhi Jyoti has tried and tested most of the current trends. She is also a very social girl with has numerous friends in the TV industry. Surbhi Jyoti is good friends with Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, and more other girls from the TV industry. So let’s talk a throwback picture of Surbhi Jyoti with her Naagin co-star and also the most talented and popular Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who played the most well-known character of ‘Ishi Maa’ in the most ruled and played showy, ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ in the TV industry.

Throwback pic of Surbhi Jyoti with Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and her girl gang

This picture includes the Creative Director of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Chloe Qureshi, her co-star from Naagin, Rakshanda Khan, and the beautiful, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. They seem to be really good friends and this photo of the beauty brigade is from Ekta Kapoor’s baby boy's naming ceremony. Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Rakshanda Khan, and Chloe Qureshi, all of them are very close friends to Ekta Kapoor. Have a look at this throwback goofy picture here.

Image courtesy: @divyankatripathidahiya

Surbhi Jyoti also posted a picture of that ceremony with Ekta Kapoor with the ladies. The picture shows their bond and friendship, and also the ladies look really pretty in the pic. Surbhi can be seen pouting in the picture. Have a look at this throwback pic from the same ceremony of Surbhi and Ekta. Surbhi Jyoti’s captioned the pic as-

Hello mommy ♥️ @ektaravikapoor

Many many congratulations sweetheart 🤗

More power to you and lots of love to Ravie🤗😘

Image courtesy: @surbhijyoti

Another picture from that ceremony of Surbhi Jyoti posted by Chloe Qureshi is really stunning. See the post here-

Love this pic of us @surbhijyoti ❤️😘🥰🔥🥳

Image courtesy: @chloejferns

