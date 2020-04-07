Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Was Left Furious Due To A Prank By Husband Vivek Dahiya?

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most adored couples on Indian television. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya often give some major couple goals for their fans, especially through their mushy social media PDA. However, there was also a time when Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was left furious with Vivek Dahiya all because of a prank.

Vivek Dahiya revealed about the prank he pulled at his wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Vivek Dahiya revealed to a publication about it and said that one of his friends had a very funny app. He added that the app showed a news broadcast from a popular channel wherein you can put your picture in it and also customise the settings. Vivek Dahiya then went added that he put his picture as a 'most wanted criminal.'

Vivek Dahiya revealed that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was then busy shooting for her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Vivek Dahiya added how he sent Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya the image and called her up. Vivek Dahiya acted all stressed in their conversation and told Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya that this channel is calling him a criminal and a conman.

Vivek Dahiya then revealed the hilarious situation that how Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took the pranks seriously and started shouting. Vivek Dahiya also said that he was trying very hard not to laugh during their conversation. When Vivek Dahiya actually blurted out the truth to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and told her that it was a fake clip, she came home and punched him.

Vivek Dahiya revealed that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is extremely homely

Vivek was recently all praises for his wife Divyanka too. He revealed to an online portal that Divyanka is being very good at multi-tasking during their quarantine phase. He further revealed that his wife is extremely homely and is managing all the things brilliantly.

