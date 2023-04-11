Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Takes Indirect Dig At Rhea Chakraborty For Her TV Comeback?

Rhea Chakraborty is all set to make a comeback on TV. The actress is returning to showbiz after a break of three years since her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Now, the late actor's sister Priyanka Singh seemingly took a dig at Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea recently shared a video on social media where she can be seen giving a reference of the rough phase she went through after Sushant's death. In the video, she can be heard saying, "Aapko ky laga main vaapis nahi aaungi? Darr jaaungi? Darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai (What do you think? You thought I won't return or will run away because I'm scared? Now it's someone else turn to be scared.)"

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh's cryptic post

Hours after Rhea Chakraborty's announcement, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh penned a cryptic post. She took to Twitter and wrote, "तुम क्यूँ डरोगी? तुम तो व्यश्या थी, हो, और रहोगी! प्रशन् ये है कि तुम्हारे उपभोगता कौन है? कोई सत्ताधारी ही ये हिम्मत दे सकता है। WhoResponsible 4Delay InSSRCs is obvious," which roughly translates to, "why would you be afraid You were, are, and will remain a prostitute! The question is who are your consumers? Only a ruler can give this courage. WhoResponsible 4Delay InSSRCs is obvious." Take a look at her tweet below:

तुम क्यूँ डरोगी? तुम तो व्यश्या थी, हो, और रहोगी!

प्रशन् ये है कि तुम्हारे उपभोगता कौन है?



कोई सत्ताधारी ही ये हिम्मत दे सकता है।



WhoResponsible 4Delay InSSRCs is obvious — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) April 10, 2023

While Priyanka didn't name anyone in her post, the netizens were quick to point out that her tweet was "indirectly a dig" at the actress' comeback on television. A user commented, "We know you are not saying the name but it's directed towards Rhea Chakraborty." Another user penned tagged the actress in the post and wrote, "This if for you."

About Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The actor was in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty during that time. Along with the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigated the actor's death case. In September 2020, Rhea was arrested by the NCB in a drug related case to the late actor's demise. After spending one month in Byculla Jail, Mumbai, the actress was released on bail in October, same year. The case is still under investigation.