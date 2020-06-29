'Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Is Inspiring,' Says Agle Janam Actor Ratan Rajput

Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo fame Ratan Rajput in a recent video shared on her social media said that she is inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput's father. Ratan Rajput's video posted on Monday has her sharing her experience meeting the deceased actor's father in Patna. She said, "I was feeling weak and low for the past few days, but after meeting uncle (Sushant Singh Rajput's father) I feel hopeful and strong."

Ratan Rajput also said that she was nervous before meeting Sushant Singh Rajput's father because she did not know how to console the family on their loss. However, after meeting Sushant Singh Rajput's father, she feels empowered and positive. She exclaimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's father has a positive vibe, which he imparts to everyone.

Check out Ratan Rajput's video:

Ratan Rajput on her changed relationship with her mother

Further in the video, Ratan Rajput revealed that meeting Sushant Singh Rajput's father motivated her to talk to her mother about problems she faces in her life. She exclaimed that initially, she used to keep her problem to herself. However, after meeting Sushant Singh Rajput's father and family, she realised that talking to her mother about her issues helped her solve them easily.

Ratan Rajput was reportedly stuck in a village while going back to her hometown. The Agle Janam actor reached her hometown last week and has been posting videos with her family since then. Recently, the actor posted a video while collecting firewood for cooking, check out the video here.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai Apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34 years old and was widely known for his work in films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, among others. Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai. Actors like Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, among others, paid homage to the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput, who hails from Patna, came to Mumbai to pursue acting. He reportedly started his acting career with a theatre group Ekjute. Following this, he started appearing in television commercials. Sushant Singh Rajput got his first break with Balaji Telefilms' show Kis Desh Hai Meraa Dil, where he played a prominent role. Soon after, the actor got to play the lead role in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta, which made him a household name.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. The movie, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh in the lead, was based on Chetan Bhagat's book 3 Mistakes of My Life. The film garnered positive response from the audience and critics, turning Sushant into an overnight sensation. Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

