Radhika Madan's answer to those telling her 'stick to TV' involved Sushant Singh Rajput

While those from film families directly receive the launchpad into films, the other artists often ply their trade in other mediums before entering films. Many of them start with theatre, some get the big break from advertisements, a few begin by modelling and TV shows also offer a platform for some. Numerous TV stars eventually made the transition to films, and succeeded, one of the most notable names was Sushant Singh Rajput.

'Sushant was an inpiration'

The late actor’s journey, that started with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil before the big break in Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta, also inspired other TV actors to dream of the big screen. One of those who also took that jump has been Radhika Madan.

The actress in a recent interview with an entertainment portal stated that Sushant had inspired her and many other aspiring TV actors. The Angrezi Medium star said that she took the ‘leap’, after becoming a popular face with the show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi as Sushant made it look ‘so possible’ for them. She also recalled how people would tell her to ‘stick to TV’ and discouraged her that ‘film producers never gave TV actors a chance.’ Radhika shared that she’d often give Suhant’s example to such people as he played a crucial role for many.

The nepotism debate too has shot to the spotlight again amid reports that his alleged ouster from films and being ‘boycott’ by big names played a part in his death.

However, Radhika said that she wants to remember Sushant for his ‘work’, and does not want him to be an ‘instrument’ over this discussion. The Pataakha star admitted that nepotism, unfair practices and lobbying were realities of the film industry and that she doesn’t mind discussing it. However, she felt that people pushing their ‘personal agenda’ through the nepotism debate in the wake of Sushant’s death should stop.

Radhika shared that she too had faced such situations, but she approached it with a positive attitude, offering to audition even when star kids were likely to bag the role. She claimed she felt content giving her ‘200 per cent’ and being prepared for whatever the outcome might be. Radhika hoped people are courageous to address the issues in the industry and solve it.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. Fans have been demanding ‘justice’ for him, with even politicians demanding an enquiry into the death. However, Mumbai Police ruled out foul play, as his post-mortem confirmed that he had died of ‘asphyxia due to hanging’, while they have questioned over 25 persons.

