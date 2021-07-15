Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Has Message For Ankita-Shaheer's 'Pavitra Rishta 2'

Pavitra Rishta was the turning point in Sushant Singh Rajput’s career before he ventured on to the big screen and attained more success. As the actor breathed his last in 2020, memories of the hit show were refreshed in the minds of his fans. That seems to have prompted the makers to come up with the sequel of the show and the SSR’s sister Shweta too gave a thumbs up to it.

Sushant’s sister Shweta reacts to Pavitra Rishta 2

Makers of Pavitra Rishta announced the sequel with lead actress of the original, Ankita Lokhande, and popular TV star Shaheer Sheikh, who is stepping into the shoes of Sushant. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reposted Ankita’s announcement of the show and wrote that she was ‘so happy’. She also sent her good luck to the Pavitra Rishta team.

Ankita replied that her appreciation ‘means a lot’ sent her love back to Shweta.

Ankita was not just Sushant’s first lead co-star, but they also had fallen in love on the sets and were in a relationship till 2016. The Manikarnika star has since then been close to SSR’s family and this was even evident when the ‘Justice for Sushant’ movement, to find the ‘truth’ of his mysterious death was underway. Ankita participated in numerous initiatives led by SSR’s family at that time.

Ankita had introduced the sequel with the words, “Sometimes in most ordinary lives we find the most extraordinary love stories. Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana in #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5. #ItsNeverTooLate.”

She shared a picture posing along with her Manav, who plays the role of her husband in the show, with a clapboard of the new show.

Shaheer had then even shared that he could not fill Sushant’s shoes, but wanted to honour his legacy and thus attempted to take up the opportunity.

