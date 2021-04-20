'Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah' To Bring New Tales Of Dayaben And Tapu; Watch

Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah is the new animated series that has been adapted from the popular show Taarak Mehkta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is considered to be one of the longest-running shows in Indian television. Its animated version has been highly anticipated by fans and had recently aired on TV. The official handles of its channel Sony Yay frequently share updates about the show and give a peek of what to expect next. It has been recently announced by them that the coming episodes would feature new stories of Dayaben and Tapu.

Dayaben and Tapu’s new tales in Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah has brought a list of the popular TMKOC characters in the animated version. However, just like the original version, the animated version will also revolve around the family of Jethalal Gada and his family. In their recent Instagram post, Sony Yay has announced that new tales of Jethalal’s wife Dayaben and their son Tapu will be portrayed in the show. The caption of their new post reads, “Tapu and Daya ben are entertaining kids on Sony YAY! Taarak Mehta ka Chhota Chashmah”.

The post soon receives excited reactions from fans, who expressed in the comments section their excitement to watch the coming episodes. They said that they “can’t wait” for these episodes to air on television. Some even commented on how their children enjoy watching the new animated version. The show airs on the channel throughout the weekdays, i.e., from Monday to Friday. However, since it is an animated show with children as its target audience, it airs at 11:30 a.m.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has had a long list of popular actors who have played some of the major characters of ‘Gokuldham Society’. Dilip Joshi has played the lead role of Jethalal Gada in this show and has received praises from the audience for his portrayal. The star cast of the show also includes Disha Vakani, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, and many others. The show had begun way back in 2008 and has aired over 3000 episodes to date.

