'Taarak Mehta Ka Chota Chashmah' Cartoon Release Date: Here Is All You Need To Know

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular Hindi television shows and it has been running on television for well over a decade and has aired more than 3,000 episodes till date. Even though this show has been going on for many years, its popularity has only increased with time. Keeping this in mind, Sony has decided to bring an animated version of this show for the audience. It will be aired on Sony Yay and it is being actively promoted at the moment on social media.

TMKOC cartoon (Sony Yay) release date

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has created a strong brand name for itself, especially in the last few years. Its intriguing plot and comedy scenes have entertained a large amount of audience for years. It has also introduced multiple uniquely funny characters in its plot and every cast member of this show has received a lot of fame for their respective roles. The sheer popularity of this show has led the makers of this show and the authorities at Sony to bring an animated version of this show. The premiere date of this animated series has also recently been announced on social media.

The animated version has been given the title of Taarak Mehta Ka Chota Chashmah. The animated poster of this show also shows the animated versions of the characters of the ‘Gada family’. It has been revealed that the show will be starting on April 19, and will be airing on Sony Yay from Monday to Friday at 11 a.m. While the theme and characters of the show appear to have been retained in the animated version, it is bound to have some changes in the plot.

While the speculations about this animated version have been going on ever since it was announced, the revelation of the premiere date would have come as rather exciting news for the loyal fans of this show. While the animated looks of the child characters in this show have been revealed, none of the adult characters apart from the ‘Gada family’ have been revealed yet. Further glimpses os this series are now awaited by fans.

Promo image courtesy: A stilll from the show