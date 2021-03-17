'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Mayur Vakani Aka Sundar Tests COVID-19 Positive

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sunderlal actor Mayur Vakani has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, who is widely acclaimed for his performance in the show, is currently admitted to the hospital. Here's everything you need to know about Mayur Vakani's health and his role in the show.

Sundar aka Mayur Vakani tests COVID-19 positive

According to Gujarat E Exclusive, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mayur Vakani has tested COVID-19 positive. This happened after he returned to Ahmedabad from his shoot of the show in Mumbai. The actor has been admitted to SVP hospital in Ahmedabad. He is currently under medical supervision in the hospital. The cast and crew on the show have been asked to get themselves tested for the virus.

Mayur is seen playing the role of Sundarlal, Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's brother on the show. The duo is not just related to each other on the show but is also related in real life. Disha Vakani had taken maternity leave in 2017 and has been MIA ever since. On the show, the story currently shows that Dayaben has been staying with her mother in Ahmedabad along with her brother Sundarlal. The audience has been eagerly waiting for the actor to return to the show. However, the audience has been enjoying the chemistry between him and his Jijaji, Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi.

Latest update on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The show features an ensemble cast of actors like Dilip Joshi, Raj Anadkat, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Tanuj Mahashande, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi and many more. Currently, on the show, the track revolves around Bhogilal who is seen cheating on Jhethalal for 50 lakhs. He has been forcing Jethalal to sell his ancestral property. All the members of Gokuldham will be seen helping Jethala clear all the chaos. However, he will surely have to face the police according to the recent episode. Take a look at the promo of the show here.