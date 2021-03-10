'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Munmun Dutta Enjoys 'playdate' With Puppies: Watch

Munmun Dutta from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her playing around with puppies. The 28-year-old plays the role of Babita Iyer in the popular sitcom. She recently uploaded a reel on her Instagram in which the actress can be seen pounced at by a bunch of stray puppies. Check out Munmun Dutta's Instagram reel and her fans' reaction to the post.

'My playdates'

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress could not help but pet the puppies at the roadside and capture the adorable moment on her phone. In Munmun Dutta's video, she can be seen playing with the puppies while they playfully pounce and bite her. The actress softly scolded the puppies for biting her hand while saying 'too much love' and 'too much affection'. Munmun affectionately captioned the reel 'My playdates'.

Fans reaction to Munmun Dutta's video

Fans could not help but adore the sweet interaction between the actress and the puppies captured in the video. One fan complimented the actress for being caring towards the street dogs. Many fans comment heart emojis and commented 'cute' for the actress under the post.

Pic Credit: Munmun Dutta Instagram.

Munmun Dutta's Instagram reels

The 33-year-old actress shares many reels on her Instagram that garner millions of views. Her reels mostly show off her fashion sense as the actress flaunts her outfits in her videos. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share a reel of her donning a beautiful sparkling black gown. Quite a contrast to her elegant attire, Munmun also shared a reel where she sported a casual outfit of blue jeans and a white tee. Her Instagram reels give an insight into her fashion sense to her followers.

A look at Munmun Dutta's Instagram

Enjoying a following of 4.6 million followers, Munmun constantly updates her fans with pictures and videos of professional activities. Her pictures on Instagram mostly comprise of her fashionable outfits that range from casual to traditional. In her recent Instagram post, Munmun donned a silver lehenga with a matching blouse and captioned it with quirky emojis.

