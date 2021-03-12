'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Jennifer Mistry Shares Throwback Pregnancy Pictures

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who was earlier seen in the much loved show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Roshan, shared a bunch of throwback pictures on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The pictures were from the time when the actor was expecting her daughter Lekissha in the year 2013. Read along to take a look at the pictures of her and what the actor has to say about them.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shares pictures from when she was pregnant

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shared a series of nine throwback pictures and flaunted her baby bump in each one of them.

She expressed in the caption how the pictures got her nostalgic and also how tough it was to lose all the pregnancy weight. Jennifer wrote, “Thursday Throwback...Got nostalgic seeing these pics when I was pregnant in 2013...I have never shared pics when I was pregnant so thought of sharing these... Goodness, I can't even imagine how I lost all that yummy mummy tummy weight...” and further added, “Seen with my brother @ronald_mistry in one of the pic”. The post has over 26k likes since the actor shared it on the social media platform on March 11, 2021. The comments under the picture are full of love for the actor and heart emojis for her, take a look at some of them here.

A look into Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's photos

The actor uses Instagram to often share pictures with her fans and followers on special occasions featuring her family members and friends. Jennifer and her husband Bobby recently celebrated their 20th Anniversary on March 7, 2021, and the former shared a series of pictures of the two of them together, along with a long note for him. She wrote, “20 years of togetherness... Happy anniversary dear hubby @bobbybansiwal... How time flies...it feels we got married just yesterday, still, I love you the same, still, I want to know you more, still, I want to be there with you most of the time, still, I miss you when I am not able to spend quality time with you... the list is endless...I’m blessed to have you as my hubby”. Take a look at the pictures shared by Jennifer below.

