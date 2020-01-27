Tamannaah Bhatia And Amala Paul Set To Make Their Digital Debut In 2020

With a huge fan following, the south Indian language films are often remade or dubbed into other regional languages to reach a larger audience. The South Indian stars also often work in different language films across the country. Some of the popular names include Rajnikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol Aggarwal and more. With the digital medium gaining momentum by the day, many actors from the south film industry are also shifting gears to the digital medium. With multiple web series releasing this year, Tamannaah Bhatia and Amala Paul are set to make their digital debut.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Amala Paul to take up roles in Web-series in the year 2020

Tamannaah Bhatia

Set to make her debut in the digital space, Tamannah's web series will release in Tamil. The series is tentatively titled The November Story. It will narrate the story of a father-daughter duo, where the daughter tries to salvage the reputation of her criminal father. While Bhatia will play the daughter, the character of the father will be essayed by GM Kumar. Talking about the medium, the actor said that the OTT platforms are also new ground for accomplished actors who are looking for more challenging roles outside the 2-hour cinematic frame. She also added that she loves to get under the skin of the characters that she essays, and added that with the longer web series format,it is the perfect medium to showcase her skills.

Amala Paul

According to reports, Amala Paul has been roped in for a Mahesh Bhatt web series. She will reportedly star as the seventies Bollywood star Parveen Babi in a biographical web series to be produced by Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt's banner Vishesh Films. Bhatt announced debut in the digital space in December 2019 with the yet-untitled series that will showcase the story of the relationship of a struggling filmmaker and a top actress of the seventies. According to the rumours, formalities are being worked out with Paul in order to take the series on the floors.

