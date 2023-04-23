Tanvi Thakkar Stuns In Yellow At Her Baby Shower, Ishita Dutta, Sunayana Fozdar Attend

Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia are all set to embrace parenthood. They recently hosted a lavish baby shower. The ceremony was a star-studded affair.

Tanvi and Aditya's friends from the industry including Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth, Sunayana Fozdar, Vahbiz Dorabjee among others attended the celebration. Tanvi's co-stars from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also attended the function. For the celebration, Tanvi wore a yellow Banarsi saree. She styled her saree with a contrasting pink blouse. She acceccorised her look with gold necklace, earrings, maangtika, bangles and a nath (nose ring). The 38-year-old actress completed her look with a "Mom-to-be" sash. On the other hand, Aditya wore an ivory bandhgala and pyjama pants. Several photos and videos from the couple's baby shower are doing the rounds on the Internet.

Sunayana and Ishita shared some glimpses from the baby shower on her story. In one of the glimpses, they can be seen smothering the mom-to-be with kisses and hugs. In another video, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star and Vahbiz Dorabjee are seen dancing to songs. One of the photos gives a glimpse of the decoration. The venue was covered with balloons in shades of yellow, pink, green, orange and blue. Another glimpse showed the couple getting all mushy. Take a look at the photos.

About Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia

Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia met each other on the set of Ek Doosre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum. They hit off instantly and got engaged after a few months. The couple dated each other for seven years befor tying the knot on February 16, 2021 in a simple court wedding. On January 1 this year, the couple took to social media and announced the news of their pregnancy. The actress recently spoke about completing seven months into pregnancy. She said that she has been doing well in her third trimester.