Aditya Kapadia Ties Knot With Tanvi Thakkar In Low-key Wedding Ceremony | See Pictures

Television couple Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia got married on 16th February in a low-key function. The wedding was a simple court wedding. Later, the couple hosted a reception for selected friends and immediate family which was followed by a reception on the 17th. The couple met on the sets of the TV show Ek Doosre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum seven years ago. They connected instantly and got engaged in a few months. After being in a relationship for the last seven years, they decided to live-in to figure out their compatibility and then decided to get married. Tanvi Thakker said she always wanted a small wedding so they could save money for a big house.

Aditya Kapadia and Tanvi Thakkar's wedding pics

Talking about Aditya Kapadia’s quality as a partner Tanvi Thakkar says,"Aditya is a very intelligent and bright guy. He is very protective about me also very understanding.” On the other hand, Aditya said, “I love the attitude that she has towards life. She’s such a go-getter because I’m a really laid back and chilled kind of person. When I see the way she deals with situations, it amazes me till date and I try to learn her way of life as best as I can.” During the wedding, Tanvi was looking pretty in a unique pink saree which she got painted with their picture. She also chose her husband Aditya's wedding outfits. Aditya Kapadia looked dapper in his white traditional attire.

For the reception, Tanvi chose a dazzling red dress, while Aditya looked dashing in a black sherwani. The newlyweds were seen posing for fun pictures with friends and family members at the intimate celebration. Celebs attending the reception included Surveen Chawla who is Tanvi's bhabhi, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Ekta Sharma, and Ishita Dutta among others. It was a small yet intimate wedding with lots of cheer and best wishes for the couple. The couple does not have any plans for a honeymoon. Aditya said, "We already went on a short holiday to Dubai before we got married. I have some work assignments and Tanvi will also be busy after the wedding, so we thought of doing this trip before our wedding."

