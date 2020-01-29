Tara From Satara Written Update January 28, 2020: Tara Trains Alongside Sachin

Tara from Satara is a popular television show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is about a teenager who is eager to impress her father who is a well known Kathak dance teacher. But Tara's love for dance takes her closer to achieve her dreams. Let’s take a look at the 28th January’s episode and written update.

Tara From Satara written update - January 28

Tara told Shatru that she felt strange dancing in a separate hall. So Shatru asked if someone told her anything, to which Tara said no but that she’s afraid people might talk. Shatru then walked away fuming. Amukh came into the record room wearing shades. He copied Tara’s dance videos in a device and when Venky walked in, he hid under the chair.

Venky turned towards the laptop when Radhika called him and asked him to check the song list and see if there is any copyright issue. Amukh copied the video and escaped quietly.

Sachin then checked Tara’s videos. Arjun took Tara out for dance practice. When Tara got tired after 5 hours, she said she needs to rest for some time. Arjun said that she should continue until her baba orders. Tara said that baba must have slept by now.

Sachin walked towards her and said that her dancing is good but then asked her to dance in front of him. Tara got nervous and froze. Sachin went inside and hides, after which she started dancing. He then came out and said that her dance was not bad at all and needs a bit of improvement.

Shatru then called Tara and asked about her dance practice. Tara said she was tired left to rest for a bit. Shatru said she should rest well before her final performance.

Radhika said to Tara that she shouldn’t be nervous to dance in front of baba. Tara said she can’t and the Sachin takes her out to buy her candyfloss. He said that he knows she and Amukh used to eat candyfloss. Tara said that she cannot dance in front of him out of respect and is afraid of his criticism. He explained how his guru handled his nervousness. Tara is impressed with the story.

Tara then danced in front of Sachin fearlessly. Sachin said that he would accept her as his student, to which she agrees. The next morning, Sachin performed a ritual and asked Tara for guru dakshina. He started training Tara and asked her to lift weights to strengthen her body and core.

