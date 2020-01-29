Disha Patani Got Inspired By THIS Hollywood Film To Become An Actor

Disha Patani is on a career high after her last film Baaghi 2. After making her debut in the Bollywood film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, she has worked with various filmmakers in the industry. However, Disha Patani is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Malang. She will be seen starring alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the romantic-action film.

The actor is quite active on social media and recently answered a few questions on Google related to her personal life. The actor also mentioned a film that inspired her to become an actor. Let us take a look at some more details about that film.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur Part Ways In Malang's New Song 'Phir Na Milen Kabhi'

Disha Patani’s Hollywood connection

The actor said that the film that changed her life is The Avengers. The movie had a budget of $220 million and it earned $1.5 billion at the box office. The movie was one of the greatest hits of 2012. The actor mentioned that it is her favourite movie and inspired her to become an actor.

Three years after The Avengers released, Disha Patani began her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer. Furthermore, she starred in the Chinese action-comedy Kung Fu Yoga, which is one of the highest-grossing Chinese films of all time. The actor also has two upcoming movies lined up for 2020 apart from Malang -- Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that is scheduled to release on Eid 2020 and KTina.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur Look Stunning As They Promote Their Film 'Malang'

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Deserves An Applause For Juggling 'Radhe' Shoot And 'Malang' Promotions

ALSO READ | 'Malang': Was Kissing Disha Patani Awkward? Aditya Roy Kapur Answers; Reacts On Viral Pose

(Image Courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.