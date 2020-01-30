Tara From Satara Written Update For January 29, 2020: Tara's Intense Training With Sachin

Tara from Satara airs on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is about a teenager who tries very hard to impress her father, who is a Kathak teacher. But Tara's love for dance takes her closer to achieve her dreams. Let’s take a look at 28th January’s episode and written update.

Also read: Apple, Broadcom Ordered To Pay USD 1.1 Bn For Patent Infringement

Tara From Satara written update - January 29, 2020

Sachin started Tara’s training. He asked her to hold a water bucket until he said so. He then loaded books on her head and made her balance on a single foot. Tara then got tired. After training, Tara chilled with Radhika, Amukh, and Arjun and praised Radhika’s will power to tolerate baba’s training.

Also read: Cold, Foggy Morning In Delhi, Strong Winds Expected During The Day

The next day, Sachin concludes that as for the strength she was moving forward. Sachin then told her to dance. Tara relaxes from this and rejuvenates herself. Sachin called Radhika who shows her a dance which Tara followed and thought that perhaps baba made her do bucket exercise for her balance and form.

Arjun tried to correct her. Sachin scolds him to first learn to dance by heart. Sachin asked if he can see anger and happiness, to which he said that he can feel that.

In the academy, Tara studied during the break. Shatru asked if she was hungry. Tara then said that she was not hungry. Shatru thought that she was avoiding him since the semi-finale and walks away. Arjun brought her a lunchbox saying her Aaji sent it.

They enjoy their lunch. Shatru saw her having lunch and felt that something is wrong. After returning to the chawl, Sachin told Tara that she danced till now on his selected songs and that now she will dance on her favourite song. Tara thought that with Baba’s teaching, anyone can dance.

She and Arjun then danced. After the break, Sachin cooked food and said healthy food is vital for dancers. Aaji said that Sachin made desi ghee food for Tara. Amukh stops eating. Sachin said it is also for Tara’s friend, who stood with Tara through thick and thin. Amukh then got emotional. The next day, Shatru met Arjun and offered him money. Arjun then asked what he needed in return, to which Shatru just smiles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.