Teachers' Day 2021: Madhuri Dixit Pays Tribute To Teachers In New Post

Teachers Day is celebrated in India on September 5 annually to honour their contribution towards shaping children's lives. Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram and dedicated a post to teachers on the occasion. As she celebrated the special day, the actor showed her gratitude towards all teachers and thanked them. Take a look at her post here.

Madhuri Dixit celebrates Teachers Day

Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram and shared a post that featured the photo of the first Vice President and the second President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Since 1962, his birthday has been celebrated in India as Teachers' Day. As Madhuri Dixit shared the post she wrote, "Today on this special occasion I want to thank all the teachers who have given us many important lessons about our lives. Let's together celebrate this day and show our gratitude towards our teachers. #Happy Teachers Day." Take a look at the post below.

A quick look at Madhuri Dixit's career

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular actresses of Hindi cinema, she has appeared in over 70 Bollywood films. The recipient of numerous accolades, including six Filmfare Awards, she was among the country's highest-paid actresses in the 1990s and early 2000s. The actor made her acting debut in 1984 with a leading role in the drama Abodh. After a few successive commercially failed films, she had her breakthrough with the action-romance Tezaab and established herself with starring roles in the top-grossing romantic dramas Dil, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Dil To Pagal Hai. She won four Best Actress awards at the Filmfare Awards for her performances in them.

After a short break from acting Dixit made her come back with the 2007 romantic drama movie Aaja Nachle. She was most recently seen in the period drama Kalank, featuring an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie did not perform well at the box office, however, she gained a third nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. She is currently seen as one of the judges on the dance reality show called Dance Deewane.

Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram