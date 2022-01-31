Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates Her Bigg Boss 15 Win With Parents; Calls It 'dream Come True'

The much-awaited finale of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15, took place on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra made their way to the finale. While Karan Kundrra finished in third place, Tejasswi Prakash beat Pratik Sehajpal and took home the winning trophy of the show. Soon after her win, Tejasswi shared an adorable picture with her parents and penned down what the winning trophy meant to her.

Taking to her Instagram, Tejasswi Prakash shared a picture of her holding the Bigg Boss 15 winning trophy. In the photo, the Swaragini star looked stunning in her black dress. She held her trophy along with her parents and penned a heartfelt note for those who supported her throughout her journey in the Bigg Biss house. In the caption, the Bigg Boss 15 winner wrote, "Thank you #TejaTroops and everyone who made this possible! A dream come true after four months of a very challenging journey!" "The trophy comes home!!!!" the actor added.

Several celebs from the entertainment industry congratulated Tejasswi on her big win. While Dhamaka star Mrunal Thakur congratulated her, Kishwer Merchant called her a "Janeman" and sent her love. Karanvir Bohra, Shivin Narang and many others also commented on the post, while Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "So so so proud tejudaaa." The actor's fans, who supported her in the show, showered her with love.

Tejasswi Prakash to star in Naagin's next season

During the Bigg Boss 15 Finale, Tejasswi Prakash was announced as the new lead star of the TV show Naagin ahead of her win. The actor was surely delighted to have been cast as the lead of the show. Taking to her Instagram handle, her team looked back to her journey that began from modelling. Her team revisited her time on her first sho and shared several photos. In the caption, they wrote, "From modelling to holding the Bigg Boss 15 trophy! Tejasswi has come a long way... With all your love and support, the new Naagin emerges victorious..." Amruta Khanvilkar cheered for Tejasswi's achievement and wrote, "Whoooohooo tejaaaa so so so happy to see your success you rock majhiiii khiladeeeee gaaaa," in the comment section. Actor-comedian Sugandha Mishra penned, "Yeahh congratulations boss lady."

Image: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash