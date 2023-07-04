Tejasswi Prakash Opens Up On Marriage Plans With Beau Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash, in a recent interview, got candid and touched upon crucial topics, including body image issues, and the pressures of marriage. She has been in a relationship with reality show co-contestant Karan Kundrra, and she talked about how marriage questions have become part and parcel of her life.

3 things you need to know

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met and fell in love on a reality show in 2021.

The actress shared that they are in no rush to get married.

She also discussed her professional and personal life.

Tejasswi Prakash says she is in a 'secure' relationship

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Tejasswi Prakash addressed questions about her marriage plans with boyfriend-actor Karan Kundrra. She revealed that they feel "no pressure" and are "secure" in their relationship.

Tejasswi explained that the Ishq Mein Marjawaan actor understands her current professional commitments and supports her decision to take the "next" step in their relationship when she feels ready. She added that their strong bond and mutual understanding provide a solid foundation for their relationship.

(Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are all smiles for photo | Image: Karan Kundrra/Instagram)

"Karan does understand that I am at a certain space in my professional life and he will only do it if and when I think I am ready. He knows what he wants in life and we are very secure like that in our relationship. So there is no pressure," she said.

(Photo of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash from the latter's birthday | Image: Karan Kundrra/Instagram)

Tejasswi Prakash addresses rumours surrounding her relationship with Karan Kundrra

In the same interview, Tejasswi Prakash also addressed the rumours surrounding her relationship with Karan Kundrra. She recalled the time when she bought a house. However, the news circulated that she had bought a house with Karan Kundrra. The actress expressed her frustration and highlighted her individuality and professional achievements.

She clarified that she purchased the house independently and felt offended by the assumption. She further stated that Karan stepped into the matter to set the record straight, and said that it was solely Tejasswi's accomplishment.