Karan Kundrra Wishes Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash On Birthday: I Pray That You Get...

Karan Kundrra has the sweetest wish for his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash on her birthday. After celebrating the birthday a night before, the actor took to his social media profile to wish Tejasswi. The actress celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend and parents on the night of June 9.

After an intimate birthday celebration on the previous day, Karan Kundrra took to Instagram to post pictures from the party. Along with the photo, he also penned a note for the birthday girl. In the caption, he referred to the Naagin actor as ‘Ladoo’, which is the nickname that he affectionately refers to Tejasswi Prakash by.

In the note, Karan wished his girlfriend by ‘praying’ she gets everything she wants. He also mentioned that he wishes to make her ‘laugh along the way’. He ended his note by expressing his gratitude to her for coming into his ‘complicated life’ and making it simple. Tejasswi replied to the post by mentioning that she ‘is the happiest’.

Tejasswi Prakash called herself 'blessed'

(Tejasswi Prakash poses for her birthday picture. | Image: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram)

Tejasswi also took to Instagram to post pictures from her birthday celebration. The series of pictures included snaps of Karan as well as her parents who joined the couple. Along with the post, the actor mentioned that she is ‘blessed’ and thanked everyone for their wishes.

The couple was spotted in the city ahead of Tejasswi’s birthday party. The birthday girl exuded glam in a red bodycon dress. As for Karan, he looked dapper in an all black attire which he paired with a blue jacket.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash love story

(Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dating for more than 1 years now. | Image: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram)

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash first met on the sets of a reality show. The actor proposed to Tejasswi on national television, and she instantly accepted the proposal. The couple soon became the talk of the town as they were spotted together several times. Since then their pairing has been a fan favourite.

The actors make headlines every time they are spotted with each other. They often update their fans with their latest musings on social media. Be it romantic dances or cute social media exchanges, the actors keep showing netizens glimpses of their love.