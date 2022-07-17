Tejasswi Prakash Recalls First Date With Beau Karan Kundrra; Calls It 'very, Very Special'

Popular Television couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently basking in the success of their recently released song Baarish Aayi Hai. From having the duo romancing in the rain to them sharing cute moments, the new music video has it all. Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben have lent their voice for the music video, which was released on July 14th, this year.

The couple started dating during their Bigg Boss stint last year, but recently Tejasswi and Kundrra admitted that they both are struggling to find time for each other because of their busy schedules.

Tejasswi Prakash opens up about her first 'impromptu' date with Karan Kundrra

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra was asked whether they relate with their new music video's theme ever since they left Bigg Boss. Responding to it, the 37-year-old actor said that it's getting worse and worse, 'but touchwood'. While, the Naagin 6 fame actor also shed light on the same, stating that Karan is busy with his shows and that they always crave time with each other, adding that they make special efforts for each other to spend time together.

Tejasswi even recalled their first 'impromptu' date together and called it a 'very, very special night'. She added,

"The night was a lot more about conversation, about a lot of things that he didn’t know about me, I didn’t know about him. That was a very special night, it was a very, very special night."

Kundrra also said, "See you have lived with each other for five months, which in the Bigg Boss house is literally five years because you are 24 hours together. And you have dreamt about this, we will go out, we will eat, we will sit, and there will be music, and there will be people around us. So you are just overwhelmed with that."

Tejasswi and Karan on the work front

Apart from riding high on the success of Baarish Aayi Hai, on the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is busy filming for Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, while Karan Kundrra is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors. The duo started dating when they appeared on Bigg Boss 15.

Image: Instagram/@karankundrra