Tejasswi Prakash Wraps Up Naagin 6, Drops Hint About New Season

Tejasswi Prakash recently bid adieu to Naagin 6. The actress and her team wrapped up the shoot on July 7. She penned a note to drop a hint about the next season.

3 things you need to know

Naagin 6 is the longest running season of Naagin franchise.

The show premiered on February 12, 2022.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Tejasswi Prakash shares Naagin 7 update

Tejasswi Prakash took to social media and shared a note on the last day of shoot. She also dropped a photo wherein she is seen posing with the entire cast and crew of Naagin 6. The photo featured Mahek Chahal, Vatsal Sheth and other cast members.

(Tejasswi Prakash and other cast wrap up final shoot | Image: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram)

Captioning the photo, she wrote, "And it's a wrap." In another post, she re-shared a glimpse of her last episode. In her caption, she mentioned that she cherished every single moment of being on the show. She thanked Ekta Kapoor for a "beautiful" storyline. The actress also hinted at her comeback with the next season of the show. "Longest running chapter of Naagin. See you next year naagin fans. Thank you, you were a delight to work with."

(Tejasswi Prakash thanked Ekta Kapoor in her note | Image: Tejasswi prakash/Instagram)

Naagin 6 is is a milestone season for the series

Naagin 6 is produced by Ekta Kapoor's banner Balaji Telefilms. In the show, Tejasswi Prakash essayed the role of shape-shifting serpent. The sixth season of the show is touted as the longest running instalment of the Naagin franchise.

From playing the role of an NRI woman Kiara to portraying double roles, she experimented with her characters on the show. Aside from Tejasswi, the show also starred Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shrey, Manit Joura, Reema Worah, Bakul Thakkar, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, Vatsal Sheth and Abhishek Verma in significant roles.