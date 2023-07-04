Tejasswi Prakash Opens Up About Traumatic Teenage Harassment Incident

Tejasswi Prakash, known for her role in Naagin 6, bravely recounted a distressing incident from her teenage years. In an interview with Hauterrfly, the actress revealed that she was subjected to eve-teasing and followed by two boys.

What transpired when Tejasswi Prakash was chased by two boys?

According to Tejasswi's account to Hauterrfly, the incident occurred around 6 am when she was returning home after jogging. Two boys crossed her path, and later on, they returned on a bike, chasing her while passing inappropriate comments. Since she was alone on the road, Tejasswi quickly sought refuge in a nearby building and hid among the trees.

"I rushed into a random building, and the security guard tried to stop me. However, I pleaded with him to let me go. I ran into the building's garden, where numerous trees provided cover. I remained there for half an hour before finally venturing back onto the main road to reach home," shared the actress.

(Tejasswi Prakash was eve teased by some boys | Image: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram)

Tejasswi also mentioned that she went to a friend's house out of fear that the boys would follow her. She sought safety there as her friend had brothers who could protect her. A week later, she noticed the same boys riding around on their bikes in the evening.

Tejasswi Prakash's message: Understanding girls' struggles

Expressing her thoughts on the matter, Tejasswi emphasized the need for boys to comprehend the challenges girls face. She urged them to be aware of the difficulties girls endure on a daily basis.

Tejasswi Prakash's professional endeavors

The actress is yet to announce her upcoming project. Previously, she appeared in Rohit Shetty's debut Marathi film School College Ani Life, where she shared the screen with Jitendra Joshi.